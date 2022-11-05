Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is a big fan of Paolo Banchero. The four-time NBA champ has sung the Orlando Magic rookie’s praises before, and it was the same case yet again on Thursday night after Orlando logged their second win of the season against the Dubs.

Green witnessed Banchero’s tremendous impact on the Magic first-hand as he went up against the highly-touted rookie for the first time. This encounter proved to Draymond that all his initial impressions on Banchero are all true (via the Orlando Magic on Twitter):

“I really love his demeanor,” Green said. “That team hasn’t won many games. … But they are competing, and if you are watching these games, they are not getting blown out anymore. They’re right there, and they’re learning how to win. And if I’m being honest, I think his demeanor and who he is has a lot to do with that. … I think that was the most confident I’ve ever seen an Orlando Magic team.”

The Magic are 2-7 and currently hold one of the worst records in the entire NBA. As Green said, however, Orlando has been very competitive, and this has a lot to do with Banchero. The 19-year-old hasn’t only been impacting his team through his strong play, but perhaps even more importantly, his demeanor and the mindset he possesses lifts his whole team to another level.

On Thursday against Green and the Warriors, Banchero had another outstanding performance, pouring in 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block in 36 minutes of play. At this point, it’s safe to say that the Magic have a real gem in Paolo Banchero.