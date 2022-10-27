Every important Magic guard is getting hurt, including Cole Anthony

The Orlando Magic are the lone winless team in the Eastern Conference, but that is hardly their biggest concern right now. They have to deal with loads of injuries to key players. The most recent Magic player to hit the injury report is Cole Anthony.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Anthony has suffered an oblique injury and currently does not have a timetable to return.

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has suffered an oblique muscle injury and a timetable will be determined as he undergoes further evaluation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 27, 2022

The Magic are now missing all of their key point guards due to injury. Cole Anthony started in three of the four games he played this season, averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He averaged a team-high 16.3 points per game last season.

The bright side for the Magic is that rookie Paolo Banchero is off to a historically great start to his career. He is averaging 24.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists so far. Keeping up his tremendous scoring production will be much tougher but the first overall pick has certainly proved that he belongs.

The winless Magic will almost certainly remain near the bottom of the conference standings until they can get some of their key players back in action. They will have to lean on the playmaking skills that Banchero, Franz Wanger and Wendell Carter Jr. have shown until their key guards return.