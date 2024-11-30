Hoops Hype recently named Franz Wagner as the leading candidate for NBA Cup MVP, further spotlighting the Orlando Magic star’s impressive performances during the tournament. With the Magic improving to 14-7 overall and a perfect 3-0 in East Group A following their 123-100 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Wagner has been instrumental in their success, particularly during Paolo Banchero’s absence.

Wagner has averaged an impressive 30.7 points, nine rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game during NBA Cup action. His recent near triple-double against the Nets showcased his versatility, as he delivered 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, along with two steals and a block. His dominance in the NBA Cup has highlighted his growing reputation as one of the league's rising stars.

Since Banchero was sidelined in late October with a torn right oblique, Wagner has stepped up in a significant way. Across 16 games, the 22-year-old forward has posted averages of 25.4 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and two steals per game. His performance has not only kept the Magic afloat during Banchero’s absence but has positioned him as a legitimate All-Star contender and a player with All-NBA potential.

Franz Wagner's NBA Cup MVP frontrunner status solidified by stellar performances

Veteran swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who added 19 points, three assists, and two steals in the win against the Nets, praised Wagner’s emergence postgame.

“I mean, he’s our go-to guy,” Caldwell-Pope said. “He gets us going on the offensive end, we play through him, and he’s stepped up, and it’s showing. Every game the ball is in his hand to make plays, make shots, and he’s really doing what he’s supposed to do.”

Wagner’s ability to lead the team offensively and defensively has been critical to the Magic’s success. With the team now boasting wins in 11 of their last 12 games, Orlando holds the largest point differential in the league at +60 during NBA Cup play. Their dominance has put them in a strong position to advance further in the tournament.

The Magic will look to extend their winning streak as they face the Brooklyn Nets (9-11) again on Sunday before their final NBA Cup group-stage matchup against the New York Knicks (11-8) on Tuesday. Wagner’s continued brilliance, as highlighted by Hoops Hype, will be pivotal as Orlando seeks to solidify their status as NBA Cup contenders and maintain momentum in the regular season.