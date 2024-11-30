The Orlando Magic extended their win streak to five games with a dominant 123-100 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night in NBA Cup action. The Magic, now 14-7 on the season with a 3-0 record in East Group A, continue to impress, and veteran swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been a pivotal part of their success.

Caldwell-Pope, coming off a season-high 24-point performance against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, delivered another standout outing against Brooklyn. He finished with 19 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block while shooting seven-for-eight from the field, including four-for-five from beyond the arc. Postgame, Caldwell-Pope shared the mindset that has fueled his recent turnaround.

“Pretty free, not thinking just playing,” Caldwell-Pope said. “Taking my open shots when they come and just making plays when they’re there whether I’m shooting the ball or passing it. But for me just leaning my head on the defensive end to keep me involved in the game and then just playing out there free.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reveals playing ‘free' as key to recent success

Caldwell-Pope’s contributions have gone beyond scoring. His defensive intensity and leadership on and off the court have been instrumental in the Magic’s winning streak. Head coach Jamahl Mosley highlighted these qualities while praising the veteran’s performances.

“I think he’s having a great time playing basketball,” Mosley said. “I think he’s already doing those little small things as a leader with communicating to guys, telling them where they’re supposed to be, running the floor, defensively getting after the ball, backside communication. He’s doing a fantastic job and I think that’s what frees him up because these guys want him to just go out there and be who he is and who he has been.”

Caldwell-Pope’s ability to impact both ends of the floor has strengthened the Magic’s rotation and provided a consistent presence for a team navigating a competitive NBA Cup schedule. The team also boasts the league’s largest point differential at +60, underscoring their dominance in recent games.

The Magic will aim to keep their momentum alive as they face the Brooklyn Nets (9-11) again on Sunday. Their final NBA Cup group-stage matchup against the New York Knicks (11-8) on Tuesday will determine their path forward in the tournament.