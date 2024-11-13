Franz Wagner continues to step up for the Orlando Magic in Paolo Banchero's absence, embracing a heavier offensive load as his team aims to build on a string of victories. The Magic cruised to a decisive 114-89 win over the Charlotte Hornets in their first NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday night, marking their third straight victory and improving their record to an even 6-6. This recent success follows a difficult five-game road stretch in which Orlando went winless, but they have rebounded to start their NBA Cup campaign strong.

Wagner has been a standout force for the Magic, scoring 32 points while adding eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Hornets. His performance underscores his adaptability and leadership on the court, especially with Banchero sidelined for several weeks due to a torn right oblique. Since recovering from an illness earlier in the season, Wagner has averaged 26.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 steals over the past five games, shooting an impressive 48.5% from the field.

Addressing the media after Tuesday’s game, Wagner expressed cautious optimism about the team’s recent form, noting the importance of staying grounded despite the winning streak.

“Yeah, we’re confident, but we also know we’re six and six, and it’s early in the season,” Wagner said. “The way it works is the moment you look too far ahead or look back or any of that stuff – that’s when you don’t focus on the next game and on what’s right in front of you. That’s what’s most important.”

Franz Wagner embraces expanded role, adjusting mentality to lead Magic in Paolo Banchero's absence

Wagner discussed how he adjusted his offensive approach following Banchero’s injury, shifting his mentality to embrace more responsibility with the ball in his hands.

“I think I had a little adjustment period, and I talked about it – I think it’s a little of a mentality shift for me as well,” Wagner shared. “The way I grew up playing was a lot off the ball and just taking really good shots all the time. Sometimes, it’s okay to take a mid-range shot and stuff like that. So, that’s something that’s not ingrained necessarily or wasn’t taught to me from a young age. It’s a good challenge for me, and it’s super cool to get those opportunities, and I just want to make the most of them.”

Jalen Suggs, who scored 17 points in the first half against Charlotte, praised Wagner’s recent performances. Drafted together in 2021, they’ve built a strong bond on and off the court.

“It’s hard because every day I feel like he one-ups it,” Suggs said. “He’s hooping; I told him keep carving it up because when he’s in that mode – aggressive but also really dissecting the game – I love how intellectual he is… every possession he has the ball, something good can happen. He’s playing amazing right now, and I’m really proud of him. It’s my brother for real. Like I said, we started this journey together, growing up together for the past four years.”

Jamahl Mosley praises Wagner after NBA Cup win vs. Hornets as Magic prepare for Pacers challenge

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley also lauded Wagner’s competitive drive, commending his willingness to take on added responsibilities.

“It’s who he is,” Mosley stated. “I think he does such a phenomenal job of just taking on the moment, stepping into there as a competitor. He’s super competitive, and he’s going to do whatever is necessary to help this team to win. He’s embracing all of the challenges that are there and not shying away from it, and the guys are supporting him the same way.”

Looking ahead, Wagner acknowledged the upcoming challenge of playing the Indiana Pacers in a back-to-back matchup. The Magic have already faced the Pacers twice this season, splitting the encounters, with Banchero posting a career-high 50 points in the first meeting.

“They’re a really challenging team,” Wagner said of the Pacers. “They play extremely fast. Obviously, they have a great offense where they move a lot. It’s two-three actions on every possession and puts you in a lot of difficult situations. So, obviously not an easy game for a back-to-back, but I think it’s a great challenge for our defense, and if we do our job, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

The Magic aim to continue their momentum as they adjust to life without Paolo Banchero, with Franz Wagner’s leadership and scoring ability proving crucial in their push for a successful NBA Cup run.