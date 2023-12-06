Discover the Orlando Magic's unexpected rise in the 2023-24 NBA season, featuring key player highlights and a record-winning streak.

In a stunning turn of events early in the 2023-24 NBA season, the Orlando Magic have positioned themselves as formidable contenders, sitting just one game behind the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference with a remarkable 14-6 record. Their performance, particularly during a nine-game winning streak, which ties the longest in the franchise's history, has been a major talking point across the league.

Central to the Magic's success has been the unexpected rise of their big men, particularly in the absence of Wendell Carter Jr., who had a challenging start to the season. The team's resilience in maintaining a strong presence in the paint and on the boards has been nothing short of impressive, and Orlando's most pleasant surprise early in 2023-24—other than its ascent up the standings, of course.

Goga Bitadze: The defensive anchor

Goga Bitadze, signed midway through last season and retained this summer, has emerged as a significant contributor for the Magic. Averaging 6.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, Bitadze's efficiency is noteworthy, shooting 54.2% from the field. However, it's his defensive prowess that has been a game-changer for Orlando.

With an average of 1.4 blocks per game, placing him in the top-20 league-wide, Bitadze has anchored the team's defense, a crucial development amid Carter's absence. The Magic boast a 108.4 defensive rating with him on the floor, stingier than their third-ranked season-long mark. His ability to alter shots and protect the rim has been evident in multiple games where he recorded two or more blocks.

Moritz Wagner: Spark off the bench

Mo Wagner's contributions off the bench have been equally pivotal. Averaging 13 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, his shooting efficiency stands out — 63.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point line. Wagner's knack for invigorating the Magic’s offense during slumps has been invaluable, highlighted by his 27-point performance on 9-13 shooting in the team’s In-Season Tournament victory over the Boston Celtics.

Such performances, while not officially placing him in the Sixth Man of the Year Award discussions, should certainly merit consideration for the honor, alongside teammate Cole Anthony.

Together, Goga Bitadze and Mo Wagner have been instrumental to the Magic's early-season success, especially during their record-tying winning streak. Their impact raises intriguing questions about how coach Jamahl Mosley will manage rotations once Carter Jr. returns.

The Magic’s start to the season has undoubtedly been one of the league's most pleasant surprises. Their big men have stepped up in a major way, proving that depth and resilience can propel a team to unexpected heights. As the season progresses, the integration of Carter Jr. back into the lineup and the continued development of the team’s chemistry will be key factors to watch. This early success story not only excites the fans but also sets a high bar for the rest of the season, as the team looks to build on its strong start and make a deep run in the playoffs.