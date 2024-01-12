As Jalen Suggs gradually improved his shooting stoke, the guard also made Magic history.

Jalen Suggs, the Orlando Magic's dynamic third-year guard, has not only achieved a rare feat in the franchise's history but has also played a pivotal role in his team's impressive performance this season. At 22 years old, Suggs has joined the ranks of Dennis Scott, Jameer Nelson, Terrence Ross, and Nick Anderson as the fifth player in Magic history to make four or more 3-pointers in four consecutive games.

This accomplishment showcases his significant growth and emerging status as one of the league's top 3-and-D players.

Suggs makes Magic history

Suggs has been instrumental in the Magic's success this season, contributing to their strong 21-16 record and positioning them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. His shooting has been a highlight, with a remarkable 40.3% success rate from behind the arc. This is a substantial improvement from his rookie year's 21.7% and even last season's 32.7%.

Jalen Suggs was feeling himself after this bucket 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uqM6wbGFXn — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 8, 2024

His standout performance in the Magic's recent win over the Denver Nuggets, where he scored 27 points including a career-high seven three-pointers, underscores his evolution as a shooter. Over the month of January, Suggs has maintained an extraordinary 55.8% shooting rate from three-point range.

Suggs' progression as a shooter has been vital for the Magic, particularly as the team has strived to enhance its three-point scoring capabilities. His ability to effectively stretch the floor and create offensive opportunities has been a crucial component of the Magic's offense, helping them secure their current standing in the competitive Eastern Conference.

3PT shooting this season: 40.3% — Jalen Suggs

39.8% — Stephen Curry We are going to start a dialogue 👀. pic.twitter.com/TW3WCSVbCD — PaoloMuse (@PaoloBMuse) January 11, 2024

The significance of Suggs' recent achievements extends beyond personal accolades. They represent the emergence of a young player evolving into a significant NBA talent, embodying resilience and dedication. His journey from a struggling three-point shooter to a franchise record-setter reflects the qualities the Orlando Magic emphasizes in player development.

As the NBA season advances, the spotlight will remain on Jalen Suggs. Fans and analysts alike are keen to see if he can sustain this high level of play and continue to break records for the Orlando Magic. His ongoing progress and accomplishments not only energize the team but also invigorate the fan base, signaling a promising future for the Magic.

With Suggs' contributions and the team's current trajectory, there's a growing sense of anticipation and excitement about what the rest of the season holds for this talented squad.