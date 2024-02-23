The league is finally back after the NBA All-Star break. Paolo Banchero's squad is facing the Cleveland Cavaliers and hopes to extend their entries in the win column. However, things did not go as expected for the Orlando Magic in their first game back. Jalen Suggs went down after a devastating play with Wendell Carter Jr. Now, his status is uncertain for the remainder of this clash against the Cavs.
Jalen Suggs was quickly assisted to the locker room for further evaluation. His collision with Wendell Carter Jr. saw him get hit with an elbow which could mean a head injury or that he enters concussion protocol. The Magic have not yet released a statement or update about his possible return to the game, per Fawzan Amer of The Sixth Man Show.
Before getting unintentionally struck, Suggs played 18 minutes for the Magic. He notched seven points while dropping three assists and grabbing a rebound. Anthony Black was fielded out in hopes of replicating his playmaking and defensive prowess.
UPDATE: Suggs returned to the bench at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Magic vs. Cavs so far
So far, the Magic have been holding their own against the Cavs. Carter is leading them in scoring by knocking down six out of his eight shots which netted him 14 points. Paolo Banchero is also putting up an all-around performance. On 27 minutes of action, he has recorded nine points along with four assists and six rebounds. Franz Wagner is also a player for the Magic who is erupting. He has 12 points alongside three rebounds and assists.
The main problem for the Magic so far in this game is their shot efficiency. They got 61 attempts at the moment but only knocked down 29 of them. Their saving grace is that they have knocked down 50% of their 20 shots from outside.
Other than that, their defense is looking alive and well. They have forced the Cavs to 12 turnovers in the game. six of those came from steals. The Magic's rim protection is also serviceable with two blocks so far. A drawback is the foul trouble they are about to be in. They currently have 16 fouls which is not good for a team that just lost a player to a possible injury. Hopefully, they pull through.