Jalen Suggs is embracing a new challenge as the Orlando Magic look to expand his role heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. After making significant strides last year, Suggs is expected to take on more playmaking responsibilities, assuming a traditional point guard role for the team. With the Magic's recent acquisition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Suggs’ ability to initiate the offense has become a critical focus for Orlando’s coaching staff.

Suggs, who had a breakthrough season in 2023-24, averaged 12.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 39.7 percent from three-point range. His defensive prowess was also a standout, earning him a spot on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. But even with his strong performance, Suggs’ playmaking abilities remained underdeveloped as he averaged only 2.7 assists per game, a stat the Magic will need to improve as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Speaking about his new responsibilities, Suggs expressed excitement over the challenge of becoming more of a floor general.

“It’s been good, continuing to play basketball, find my spots, find spaces, when to have it, when to let them play and continue to cut, be a spot-up, find windows, make things easier for guys off-ball,” Suggs said. “Just because they want me to play on-ball, doesn’t mean I lose those facets. So, really just continuing to try to grow in every area, specifically that one. It’s been great, I’ve loved it.”

Jalen Suggs balances new responsibilities while staying true to his game

While Suggs is eager to take on a more traditional point guard role, the transition hasn’t come without its challenges. One of the key adjustments for the young guard is balancing his new duties without losing his natural style of play.

“How to continue to be myself in that? Just because you’re taking on new things doesn’t mean you have to be somebody new. I think that’s a big thing I’ve been trying to emphasize to myself,” Suggs said. “You don’t have to be anything else, do anything extraordinary, just continue to be precise in our decision-making and get down to the details of things.”

Last season, Jalen Suggs showed significant improvement by staying healthy for most of the year, appearing in 73 games — a welcome change after being limited to 48 and 53 games in his first two seasons due to injuries. His increased availability allowed him to make a greater impact, though he still wasn’t the primary playmaker. While Suggs and teammate Cole Anthony had different roles, they averaged a similar number of touches per game — Suggs with 45.8, and Anthony, who often came off the bench, with nearly the same.

Jamahl Mosley highlights Suggs' development as a playmaker key to Magic's success

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley has been vocal about Suggs’ development, acknowledging the growing pains that come with expanding his role as a playmaker.

“It’s just constant dialogue,” Mosley said. “There was three or four turnovers, and then he comes over and we have a conversation on the sideline and say, ‘this is where I can settle us down. Here’s where I can put a play in and here’s where we can get guys in the right spot.’ It’s those small pieces that will continue to help his growth.”

As the Orlando Magic look to climb up the Eastern Conference standings, Jalen Suggs’ ability to control the tempo of games and distribute the ball effectively will be essential to their success. His growth in this area could elevate the team’s offensive potential, especially alongside other key players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. With a young, talented core, the Magic are poised to take the next step, and Suggs will play a central role in their development.

Though Suggs acknowledges there’s still room for improvement, his confidence in the team’s system and his willingness to embrace new challenges could make him a pivotal figure in Orlando’s quest for a deeper playoff push this upcoming season.