With the 2024-25 NBA season approaching, the Orlando Magic are setting the stage for another playoff run, led by their rising star Paolo Banchero. As the team gathered for media day ahead of the start of training camp this week, Banchero made it clear that he and his teammates have lofty expectations for the upcoming season.

Banchero, 21, is entering his third NBA season, coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn his first All-Star selection and guide the Magic to their first playoff appearance in over four years. The forward played a pivotal role in Orlando's resurgence, averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field during the 2023-24 season.

Paolo Banchero emphasizes home-court advantage as key to deeper playoff push

Despite the Orlando Magic’s promising performance, their postseason run ended in a tightly contested seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As Banchero reflected on last season and looked ahead, he stressed the importance of building on their success and pushing for deeper playoff runs.

“We don’t want to be the same as last year,” Banchero said. “We want to improve in all areas and build off what we did last year. If we got knocked out in the first round again, nobody will be calling that a success.”

Paolo Banchero emphasized that securing home-court advantage is a key focus for the Magic this season. Orlando excelled on its home floor last season, finishing with a 29-12 record at the KIA Center. However, their road struggles, where they went 18-23, ultimately contributed to their playoff exit.

“We are a helluva team at home,” Banchero noted. “That’s why we want to make home court the focus of our playoffs. Our defense and ability to get stops, even when our offense isn’t clicking, is something we can hang our hats on. We’re together as a group, and it’s our third year building together, so we’re going to keep improving.”

Banchero highlights Orlando Magic's offseason acquisitions

Orlando bolstered its roster this offseason with veteran additions aimed at providing leadership and experience. The Magic acquired swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers (2020) and Denver Nuggets (2023), as well as veteran guard Cory Joseph, who also has championship experience. Additionally, the Magic drafted forward Tristan Da Silva to address their perimeter shooting, an area where they ranked in the bottom half of the league last season.

Banchero praised the new acquisitions, particularly Caldwell-Pope and Joseph, for their potential to provide much-needed guidance in the locker room.

“We brought in some good veterans in Cory and KCP,” Banchero said. “I think two guys that are going to be a huge voice for us in the locker room, huge veteran leadership. KCP, especially, bringing his shooting, defense, and vocal leadership. He’s won championships in recent years, so he knows what it takes to get there.”

Orlando’s defense, led by Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs, was a strong point last season. Suggs earned a spot on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, becoming the first Magic player to receive that honor since Dwight Howard in 2012. Banchero expressed excitement about the potential pairing of Suggs and Caldwell-Pope in the backcourt, noting how their defensive prowess would ease his responsibilities on the wing.

“That’s gonna be awesome to see,” Banchero said. “It’s gonna make me and Franz’s job a little easier defending on the wing because you’ve got those two chasing guys around.”

Magic set sights on national spotlight ahead of 2024-25 season

Looking ahead to the new season, Banchero has set personal and team-oriented goals, with his sights set on a deep playoff run.

“My first year was Rookie of the Year, second year was All-Star,” Banchero said. “Obviously, I want to be an All-Star again, All-NBA, all that stuff. But really, what I want is to get to the Eastern Conference Finals, get deep into the playoffs, and make a run.”

The Orlando Magic are also looking forward to a greater presence on national television this season, something that Banchero believes will raise the team’s profile.

“Those games make a difference,” Banchero said. “Those games get you out to the whole world, and I know people are going to turn on their TV and see the Magic. It’s kind of surprising for some people, but I’m excited, and we’ll have some good games.”

Training camp will be a critical period for the Magic as they aim to solidify their team chemistry and set the foundation for a successful season. For Banchero, the habits formed in these early stages of the season are key to long-term success.

“Last year taught us that the habits you set at the beginning of the season show up in the playoffs, good and bad,” Banchero said. “I think us learning that is going to make it so this year in November, December, January, we’re focused on the foresight of trying to get home court and playing in April and May.”

Magic aim to contend for Eastern Conference title

With Paolo Banchero leading the charge, the Magic are positioned to take another significant step forward this season. If they can build on last year’s successes and overcome their road woes, the team could find themselves competing deep into the postseason.

As the 2024-25 NBA season looms, the Orlando Magic are eager to prove that they are not only playoff contenders but a team with the potential to make a serious push for an Eastern Conference title.