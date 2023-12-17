Injury updates for Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, and Joe Ingles ahead of the Orlando Magic's rematch against the Boston Celtics.

As the Orlando Magic get set for their Sunday game against the Boston Celtics, updates on their injured players have become a focal point. Jalen Suggs, who suffered a left wrist sprain in the team's recent 128-111 loss to the Celtics, will return to the court. This news offers a ray of hope for the Magic, who are looking to rebound from their last encounter with the Celtics.

However, the Magic will be without two other key players in Markelle Fultz and Joe Ingles.

Fultz's ongoing recovery from left knee tendinitis continues to sideline him. After being listed as questionable before Friday's game, the team has confirmed that Fultz will not be participating in Sunday's game. This season, Fultz has been limited to just five appearances, during which he has averaged 11.4 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. His shooting accuracy stands at an impressive 48.2 percent from the field, underscoring the impact of his absence on the team's performance.

The situation regarding Joe Ingles was uncertain until close to tip-off. Ingles, who is dealing with a left ankle sprain, was ruled out about an hour before the game. His contribution is especially crucial for the Magic, a team that finds itself in the bottom half of the league in terms of three-point shooting efficiency. Ingles, known for his sharpshooting abilities and boasting a 40.7% success rate from the three-point line, is a vital component in boosting the team's perimeter scoring.

Despite the challenges posed by injuries, the Magic have shown commendable resilience. Their current 16-8 record, positioning them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, is indicative of a team that has managed to find ways to win, even without key players like Fultz and Ingles.

Looking ahead to the rematch against the Celtics, the team's adaptability will be put to the test versus the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference.