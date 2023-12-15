After missing 15 straight games, Markelle Fultz appears to be nearing a return from his left knee injury.

The Orlando Magic have had to deal with a handful of injuries early on this season, yet they are currently 16-7 and near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. One of the Magic players that has been sidelined over the last couple of weeks is Markelle Fultz.

Throughout his career, the former top overall pick has dealt with a slew of injuries, specifically knee injuries. Once again, Fultz found himself on the injury report this season due to left knee tendonitis and he has missed 15 straight games for Orlando. In his absence, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony have seen their roles with the Magic increase.

While he has consistently been listed as out, Fultz has a chance to return on Friday night against the Boston Celtics. Based on the team's injury report, Fultz has been upgraded to questionable, giving the Magic and their fans a little bit of hope that the multi-purpose point guard is in the stages of returning to the court.

So far this season, Fultz has only played in five games, all of which he has started in. The 25-year-old guard has managed to average 11.4 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor this season.

Known for his playmaking and passing abilities, Fultz's return will immediately supply the Magic with more backcourt depth. It's never a bad problem to have an abundance of guards, especially those like Fultz who can create scoring opportunities for others.

Currently a game-time decision, the Magic will provide further details on Fultz and his possible return against the Celtics closer to the start of the game on Friday night in Boston.