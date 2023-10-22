The Orlando Magic, who landed in the middle of the pack at 15th in defense last season, are setting their sights higher for the 2023-24 campaign. The team allowed an average of 114 points per game, with a defensive rating of 113.7, placing them near the league's bottom half.

Nevertheless, with elite defenders like Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs, and Anthony Black, the Magic have the individual talent to make strides defensively. According to statistics from NBA.com, last season Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. defended the most isolation shots for the Magic, limiting opponents to 41.7% and 47.3%, respectively. Paolo Banchero and Chuma Okeke stood out in isolation defensive field goal percentage, with Banchero holding opponents to a stingy 29.6% and Okeke at 38.7%. As a team, the Magic held their opponents to 42.5% in isolation plays.

However, when observing the overall defensive ratings, Wagner recorded the highest at 116.5, followed by Banchero's 114.8, Carter Jr.'s 112.3, and Okeke's 112.3 in his limited game appearances.

In contrast, the preseason has shown promising signs of defensive improvement. In a limited sample size, Chuma Okeke recorded an impressive defensive rating of 93.4, while Banchero registered a solid 98.8. Both Wagner and Carter Jr. have also displayed defensive advancements with ratings of 103.9 and 102.7, respectively.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley shed light on the team's defensive aspirations, stating, “Well there’s multiple text messages that went out through the summer to guys wanting and willing to take on that challenge. You had guys that say they want to make the all-defensive team. And obviously, if guys are good individually defensively, then that will help us turn the corner for us as a team defensively, achieving some goals that you set forth in order to become a top-10 defensive team.”

As the new NBA season approaches, Orlando is looking to transform its defensive identity, with each player striving to enhance their individual performances for the collective benefit of the team.