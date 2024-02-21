The Magic legend got a stirring endorsement from a three-time champion.

The 2023-2024 Orlando Magic have captured the hearts and minds of fans across central Florida with their team-centric play and winning ways. Paolo Banchero led the Magic as its lone All-Star representative, a compelling young star on the verge of breaking a Magic legend's record.

As good as Banchero has been, he's far from GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) territory at this stage in his career, a distinction that a former Los Angeles Lakers three-time champion believes could have been given to another Magic superstar at one point in time: Penny Hardaway.

Brian Shaw Extolls Virtues of Magic's Hardaway

Brian Shaw won three championships with the Lakers and was a mainstay in Coach Phil Jackson's veteran lineups as a stout defensive minded point guard who averaged nearly seven points over the course of his career.

Recently Shaw spoke on the Podcast P Show with Paul George and said he believes Penny Hardaway could have been the GOAT of the NBA.

He talked about the unfortunate nature of Hardaway's knee injury which happened in 1997-1998.

“I think Penny Hardaway would have been in the discussion… about being the GOAT. He was that talented… It’s just unfortunate that he had the injury… Came back way too early.” Brian Shaw with high praise for Penny Hardaway 🙌 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/ETBmcVS1P6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 21, 2024

Orlando Hits the Road for Stretch Run

The Magic are scheduled to embark on a three-game road trip as the stretch run of the 2023-2024 season gets underway.

Thursday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a playoff preview with the Magic currently occupying the eighth position in the Eastern Conference race and the Cavs near the top in second place.

Banchero's Magic will look to improve their 12-17 road record on the season as they prepare to take on Donovan Mitchell and the scorching hot Cavs, who are 9-1 in their last ten games heading into Thursday.