Paolo Banchero has a chance to etch himself even deeper into Magic lore with this impressive streak.

Paolo Banchero has done nothing but improve ever since he came into the league as the number one overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Orlando Magic have reaped the rewards of selecting Banchero, with the 21-year old making the All-Star team in just his second season in the NBA, and the do-it-all forward continues to establish himself as one of the most versatile players in the NBA.

Despite the Magic's 121-95 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, Banchero, once again, filled up the stat sheet, fulfilling his role as the team's primary scorer and playmaker. In 34 minutes of play, Banchero put up 23 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, and in so doing, he extended a streak that has him on the precipice of making franchise history.

According to Magic PR on Twitter (X), Paolo Banchero has now tallied seven consecutive games of at least 20 points and five assists, a streak that is now tied for longest in franchise history. Four Magic players have accomplished this feat, with Banchero joining the likes of Tracy McGrady, Scott Skiles, and Reggie Theus as the only players to do so.

McGrady, meanwhile, has tallied seven consecutive games with 20+ points and five-plus assists on two separate occasions. Nonetheless, Banchero has a chance to be the Magic's all-time streak holder when Orlando faces the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

The first-time All-Star will have a good chance to do so, as the Spurs have one of the worst defenses in the NBA. They are currently ranked 24th in defensive rating, although they are getting better with each passing game thanks to Victor Wembanyama's astronomical improvements.

During the last time the Magic faced the Spurs, Paolo Banchero had himself a game. He put up 25 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Given that Banchero should be the best perimeter-based player on the floor, he should be on his way to breaking Tracy McGrady's record.

On the season, Banchero is averaging 23.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists; he is proving that he can be a go-to-guy for a winning team, and at 6'10, his skillset makes him a headache-inducing player to deal with for many teams.