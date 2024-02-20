He finally got it.

It looks like Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero finally completed his mission to have all of his East All-Star teammates' signatures on his shoe. Banchero was heard after the game on Sunday that he was looking for Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard, whose signature was the only one he was missing, but that's no longer a problem now for the first-time All-Star, with Lillard getting the shoe inked at last.

Paolo Banchero finally found Damian Lillard for his signature on his shoe ✍️😁 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/sME8LqdscM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2024

Banchero certainly will be treasuring that shoe forever, as he got them all during his first appearance at an NBA All-Star Game. There could be more All-Star nods coming Banchero's way in the future, but there's nothing quite like the first time, as the cliche goes.

As for the game itself, Banchero came off the bench and scored only six points in 19 minutes, though, he really did not have to do much because Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton were doing most of the heavy lifting. In fact, Lillard came away with the Most Valuable Player award of the event after scoring 39 points on 14-for-36 shooting from the field to lead the East to a 211-186 win.

Now that the fun in Indiana is over, Banchero and the Magic get back to their game faces, as they look to collect more wins in order to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Magic entered the All-Star Break with a 30-25 record, good for eighth in the East. Orlando resumes its schedule on Thursday with a road game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.