The Orlando Magic opened their NBA preseason campaign against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 16-point win. The Magic look promising after a 2022-23 season where they went 34-48 and missed the Eastern Conference Playoffs. One of Orlando's bright spots is forward Franz Wagner. The 22-year-old rising star received attention from Pelican forward Larry Nance Jr.

Random thought – Franz Wagner is a top 3 under appreciated talent in the league Watch Orlando this year, they’re going to be a lot of fun — Larry Nance (@Larrydn22) October 11, 2023

Apparently, Nance believes Wagner is one of the most underrated young talents. Wagner scored nine points in 15 minutes in the preseason win against the Pelicans. Those numbers are not stellar, but Nance knows what Wagner is capable of.

Are Franz Wagner and the Magic preparing to take a big leap?

During the 2022-23 season, Franz Wagner averaged an impressive 18.6 points and shot 36% for three-pointers. He is one of the best young scorers in the NBA. The combination of his and the rest of Orlando's talent will be lethal.

Larry Nance Jr. wants to have a solid season himself. The Pelicans veteran enters his ninth year in the NBA on a New Orleans team with high expectations. The return of Zion Williamson will bolster the Pelicans offensive attack. Nance hopes to be a steady paint presence off the bench.

Nance's assessment of the Magic is fitting. Despite Orlando's poor record last season, they have several athletic two-way players. In addition to Wagner, Paolo Banchero is the latest development in Orlando. He won the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

The Orlando Magic undoubtedly have the pieces necessary to be a competitive team. The amount of talent on the team is too much to quantify. After impressive individual seasons last year, can they play together to turn the corner and make the Playoffs?