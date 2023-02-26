The Orlando Magic are adding to their backcourt depth with the signing of veteran guard Michael Carter-Williams, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Carter-Williams will sign a two-year deal with the Magic, who already have point guards Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Markelle Fultz on the roster. However, MCW spent his last two-plus seasons with the Magic, averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game in the 88 contests that he suited up for Orlando.

At 31-year-old, there’s reason to question what makes the rebuilding Magic want to sign Carter-Williams. However, a team that’s been struggling more than usual on offense, Magic president Jeff Weltman may believe that the basketball IQ and veteran savvy of a true point guard like MCW can help the Magic run their offense effectively.

If that’s the case, it’s possible that MCW will find himself playing a significant role for the Magic less than two years after seriously considering retirement.

MCW does fit the Magic in plenty of ways though. Aside from his familiarity with the franchise, there’s the simple fact that he would be the most reliable facilitator they have in their backcourt. His length at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan is also sure to appeal to Orlando, who are jumbo-sized at nearly every position.

It will be his first time with the playbook of Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley though, and that could hinder his impact as a floor general.

Nonetheless, as the Magic rank just 27th in assists per game (22.7) and 27th in turnover percent (13.5), they could still use his steady hand.