Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba didn’t waste time after getting ejected during their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and quickly hit back at Austin Rivers for their heated brawl.

Bamba and Rivers went viral during Friday’s showdown after the two got into a massive fight and traded punches–with the likes of Jalen Suggs, Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels getting involved as bodies flew everywhere. All players involved in the physical altercation got ejected, and the Magic eventually won the game 127-120.

While it’s not immediately clear what caused the brawl, it is worth noting that Rivers was seen on video going at the Magic bench and seemingly talking trash to their opponents. Bamba, who wasn’t even playing on the court and was wearing a shirt, couldn’t hold back and punched Rivers as they took their battle on the court. That was when the others got involved.

Now following their departure, Bamba seemed to indicate that Rivers was indeed talking trash or did something offensive (obviously). On Instagram, he shared the “F**k Around and Find Out” meme. Basically, Bamba is saying here that Rivers “f**ked around” too much and had to pay the consequences.

Now that’s the perfect trolling right there, and we must say it’s pretty savage. Talk about adding insult to injury! Sure enough Rivers has his side of the story, and it’s unlikely the beef is going to end any time soon.

Mo Bamba and Jalen Suggs should expect to be punished for the rather violent incident, though. The same goes for Austin Rivers and his teammates who tried to help him.