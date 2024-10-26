Moritz Wagner faced off against his German national teammate Dennis Schroder during the Orlando Magic's 116-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in their home opener on Friday night. Wagner, who recently played with Schroder at the Paris Olympics, acknowledged the challenge of competing against such a relentless player. Germany placed fourth in the Olympics after losing to France in the semifinals and then falling to Slovenia in the bronze medal game.

“I wish I could say it was fun but he was nice as hell today. That’s what he is; he is a competitor – he don’t care about nothing, he wants to win, he doesn’t know less than 100%,” Wagner said. “He’s a great leader, and it’s not a lot of fun to play against him. Obviously, on the competitive level it is, but it’s more fun when you win. That guy is relentless and showed that tonight; he bothered us so much, especially on the defensive end.”

Schroder finished the game with 20 points, six assists, and one steal, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and converting three of four attempts from beyond the arc. Despite his strong performance, the Nets could not overcome the Magic's overall dominance.

Olympic teammates Moe Wagner & Dennis Schroder duel as Magic depth powers win over Nets

Moritz Wagner himself contributed significantly off the bench, scoring 18 points in just 15 minutes while shooting an impressive 7-for-8 from the field. He also added three rebounds, a steal, and a block to his stat line. After the game, he highlighted the Magic's depth as a critical factor in their success.

“That’s a huge advantage of our team, our depth,” Wagner said. “I think we are very aware of that – the willingness for people to step back [and] sacrifice minutes when somebody has a run, that’s a huge advantage for us. Everybody buys into that and appreciates that, so it’s very easy to do your job on a daily basis.”

The Magic outscored the Nets' bench 44 points to 23, showcasing their ability to rely on contributions from multiple players. This depth has been pivotal in helping the team secure early-season victories.

The Magic will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for their next game against the Memphis Grizzlies, who hold a 1-1 record. This matchup will take place on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, providing another opportunity for Orlando to continue establishing itself as a competitive force in the league.