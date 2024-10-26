The Orlando Magic took another decisive step forward Friday night, clinching a 116-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in their home opener to improve to a 2-0 start to the season. Franz Wagner led the charge with an impressive all-around performance, logging a game-high 29 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 10-of-19 shooting. Wagner’s efficient 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc and his game-leading +16 plus/minus rating underscored his growing influence on both ends of the court.

Wagner, now averaging 26 points, five rebounds, and 4.5 assists over the Magic's first two games, appears poised for a breakout season. His shooting efficiency has taken a noticeable leap, boasting a 57.1% field goal percentage and a 50% mark from three-point range. This comes as a significant improvement from last season, where he struggled from deep, shooting just 28.1%, the lowest in his career. Wagner's progress in outside shooting is proving crucial for the Magic, as he re-establishes himself as a reliable long-range threat.

Reflecting on his performance postgame, Wagner emphasized his calmness and the team’s collective energy.

“I thought I played a solid game, felt under control for the most part – never gonna play perfect, but I thought that group that was in to end the third and start the fourth came with really good energy and found a good flow offensively as well,” Wagner said. “That’s credit to all five guys.”

Jamahl Mosley hails Franz Wagner's leap as he shows signs of a breakout season

Head coach Jamahl Mosley echoed Wagner’s sentiment, commending the young forward for his balanced approach alongside the team’s depth and unselfish play.

“I think it’s great; it’s the depth of this team. Those two [Paolo Banchero] play off each other extremely well,” Mosley said, emphasizing the synergy between Wagner and Banchero. “I think that’s what makes this team great – our willingness to sacrifice and give to the others. I think that’s what this group does, and that’s what we’re gonna continue to do.”

Defensively, the Magic showed flashes of excellence once again, holding the Nets to 42.2% shooting from the field and forcing 19 turnovers, converting them into 25 points. However, Wagner acknowledged that the team’s defensive execution still has room for growth, aiming for greater consistency to sustain their success.

“I thought we had a couple of good stints throughout the game even in the first half,” Wagner said of the team’s defensive effort. “I think we gotta take away from this game that we gotta be more solid for 48 minutes. In those stints, I thought we had great effort, great communication, and played kinda freely on the offensive side. But to win tomorrow, we got to be more consistent.”

Wagner offered a candid evaluation of the team’s overall defensive standard, saying, “I didn’t think we played that good. I didn’t think we played up to our standard for the most part – on defense, make or miss, we gotta evaluate our performance, but like I said, I thought we can be a lot better.”

Moritz Wagner's spark off the bench fuels Magic's momentum in win over Nets

Moritz Wagner, Franz’s brother, provided a valuable spark off the bench, scoring 18 points in just 15 minutes. Moe shot an efficient 7-of-8 from the field, adding three rebounds, a steal, and a block to his stat line. His aggressive play and ability to change the game’s tempo were a welcome boost for Orlando.

“Like always, I thought Moe did a great job of coming in and setting the tone and really changing the game,” Franz said of his brother’s performance. “I thought it was really aggressive, and look at his stats – it was a pretty good game. You’ve seen it the last couple of years already, when he comes in he can change the whole energy of the whole group.”

Coach Mosley also praised Moritz’s impact, highlighting the chemistry between the Wagner brothers and Moe's role as a game-changer.

“Incredible spark,” Mosley said of Moritz’s contributions. “I think he was trying to feel his way through in that first half, and then we found some different matchups with their switching, and he was able to attack it – whether that was on the offensive glass, being able to attack one-on-one, but just making the right play. He and his brother had great chemistry out there.”

The Magic’s victory over the Nets further demonstrates the team’s defensive potential and their emerging offensive versatility. Despite Wagner’s and the team’s standout statistics, the Magic’s focus remains on refining consistency and cohesiveness.

Orlando will look to maintain its momentum on Saturday night as it heads to Memphis for an 8 p.m. ET game against the 1-1 Grizzlies, marking the team’s second road test of the season.