The Magic core of Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, and Franz Wagner were just too much for Nikola Jokic's Nuggets.

The Orlando Magic are starting to look like prime contenders for a playoff position. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have formed one of the most elite front courts in all of the NBA with Cole Anthony in the back. But, the true challenge came when they squared off against arguably the best player in the league, Nikola Jokic. There were a lot of shots falling, rejections, and passes that hit the right spot for the team. This led them to a massive win over the Denver Nuggets.

The best way to celebrate this triumph over the defending champions was quite simple, feast in front of them. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Cole Anthony started to eat a Thanksgiving dinner right in front of the Magic crowd after the 48 minutes of action were deemed over.

If fans turn back the clock by just a little bit, they would see the Magic stars feasting on the Nuggets. Wagner led the scoring charge with 27 points while going perfect in his trips to the charity stripe. Banchero followed suit by recording 23 of his own while Anthony rounded the Magic scoring leaders by scoring 20 points.

Nikola Jokic was such a tough challenge for the Magic still. He was able to get a smooth 30-point triple-double with 12 dimes and 13 boards. Five other Nuggets players stepped up and notched double-digit scoring numbers but it was to no avail. The Magic were just scoring more efficiently with a 54.3% clip on all three levels of scoring.

Overall, this team is the real deal and they are starting to prove it.