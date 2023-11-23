Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs nearly sparked a free-for-all on Wednesday.

It all began with Nikola Jokic attempting a hook shot from close range and the score tied at 108 apiece. The two teams fought for possession after Jokic's miss.

Magic point guard Cole Anthony ran into Jokic, who hit the deck after the collision. Jokic smothered Jalen Suggs on the play. The Magic guard covered his head as he lay on the court.

Jalen Suggs seemingly wanted a piece of Nikola Jokic as they ran back to the other end. Jokic reached out and struck Suggs in the face. Fortunately, a full-blown melee didn't ensue after the fracas.

Apparently, the two-time NBA MVP took out his frustrations on Jalen Suggs because the officials didn't call a foul on the rebound play. To add insult to injury, the Nuggets lost to the surprising Magic, 124-119.

Things get chippy between Jalen Suggs and Nikola Jokic late in the 4th quarter 👀🍿pic.twitter.com/nRc17Y00ux — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2023

German forward Franz Wagner had a big second half for streaking Orlando. He scored 24 of his 27 points in the last 24 minutes of play. He befuddled Nikola Jokic several times with some impressive moves. The Nuggets center finished with a triple-double (30 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists) in a losing effort.

Denver has struggled since its blazing 8-1 start. The defending NBA champions Nuggets have now lost four of their past six games. They have gone .500 since starting point guard Jamal Murray came down with a hamstring injury.

Denver is currently third in the Western Conference with a 10-6 win-loss record. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have a chance to gain some traction in their next three games against the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Clippers.