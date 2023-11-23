The Orlando Magic got a crazy play from their budding star against the defending champion Jokic and the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Franz Wagner is quickly becoming a favorite player among both basketball purists and casual NBA fans alike. Fresh off of a FIBA World Cup win with Germany, Wagner shocked arguably the world's best player on Wednesday night, putting Nikola Jokic in a blender with a bevy of moves on his way to the basket.

A surprising potential Magic trade proposal was highlighted recently. The Magic scored a dominant in-season tournament win against the tournament Raptors that highlighted the team's growing strengths.

On Wednesday, a home game against the defending champion Denver Nuggets provided the perfect stage for Wagner and his teammates to show what they're made of in the Magic Kingdom.

Wagner put Jokic on notice with a dizzying array of moves followed by his trademark floater in the early going.

Franz Wagner had Nikola Jokic in a blender 🥶pic.twitter.com/gS8NRWxIT0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2023

“Jokic couldn't play defense if his life depended on it,” one fan said in response to the video.

The Magic came into the game in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 9-5 record.

By the time the smoke cleared, Coach Jamahl Mosley's team had scored a potential season-defining victory over the Jokic and Aaron Gordon-led Nuggets in Orlando.

The Magic won by a final score of 124-119 as Wagner dropped 27 points against the Nuggets. Former Magic star Aaron Gordon was held to just 15 points on the night, a testament to the team's defensive talent and grit on the night.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Magic with a Friday In-Season Tournament clash against the Boston Celtics scheduled for Friday at the Amway Center.