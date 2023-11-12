Magic star Paolo Banchero dropped his honest thoughts after the team knocked off Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

The Orlando Magic have been one of the surprising teams of the 2023-24 NBA season so far. They currently sport a record of 5-4 and would be in the mix for a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. At this time last season, the Magic didn't register their fifth win until their 16th game of the season. A big part of the Magic success has been the play of star forward Paolo Banchero. Banchero helped lead the team to a Saturday win against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and he dropped his thoughts following the win.

P5 on the W 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/8Y5YrXn1vj — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 12, 2023

“That's kind of my job, whenever we need a basket, I got to come through,” Banchero said. “Last year we started, I don't even know, but it was like 1-9 or 1-10. We're 5-4. That speaks for itself. We're winning together. We're learning as we go, and we're just going to keep finding ways to win.”

Paolo Banchero is in his second season with the Magic after they made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 2022 Rookie of the Year, Banchero is one of the league's top rising stars and the Magic franchise player.

This season, Banchero has averaging 18.0 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 47.6 percent shooting from the field, 31.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 65.5 percent shooting from free throw line. While his scoring average might be slightly down from last season, his shooting efficiency is up.

In the win against the Bucks, Banchero finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.