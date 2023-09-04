Any Italians who were still feeling hurt by Paolo Banchero's decision to represent the United States in the FIBA World Cup instead of them are unlikely to change their stance after the Orlando Magic forward's most recent media session.

Ahead of Team USA's upcoming quarterfinal mathcup against Italy, a reporter asked the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year if he had a “message for the Italian fans.” He received a simple, one-word reply.

“No,” Banchero answered, via ClutchPoints (originally Eurohoopsnet). The last thing we need right now is additional global tension.

The 20-year-old, who possesses Italian heritage on his father's side, verbally committed to play for the European country before switching allegiances. Needless to say, the move was seen as a betrayal by many fans. Italian Basketball Federation President Gianni Petrucci criticized the way the whole situation was handled.

Perhaps the young Magic forward is just over the entire thing, or maybe he felt attacked by many fans for his decision. In any case, it might not be a good idea to go sightseeing in Rome or Milan anytime soon.

Paolo Banchero scored six points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field in USA's stunning loss to Lithuania Sunday. He would be mercilessly roasted if the Americans are bested by the team he rebuffed. Those who doubt the seriousness of the FIBA World Cup might want to tune into Tuesday's game. An unlikely rivalry might be forming.

One fan base the 2022 No. 1 overall pick doesn't have to worry about, though, is his loyal Magic supporters. While Italy might see him as a traitor, they see him as their future.