Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is showing the entire world why he was named the 2025 NBA MVP over Nikola Jokic as he continues to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to great heights. On Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander wasted no time taking care of the Minnesota Timberwolves, recording 34 points on efficient shooting to drive his team to victory lane, 124-94, punching their ticket to the 2025 NBA Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander was even named the Western Conference Finals MVP, and deservedly so. He frustrated the Timberwolves' defense beyond belief, and now, the Thunder are only four wins away from a championship. The Thunder star is getting the MVP treatment, with ESPN's SportsCenter having him for an interview after the awarding ceremony.

But as is usually the case with this Thunder squad, they look to have fun on every opportunity. This time around, Jalen Williams, while Gilgeous-Alexander was being interviewed, lingered in the background while holding the Western Conference Finals trophy. Williams was dancing like a goofball in the background with a huge smile plastered on his face, and even Gilgeous-Alexander had to take notice.

“Bro, go away bro!” Gilgeous-Alexander said in jest (and with a raspy voice), via SportsCenter on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bro, go away bro!" 😂 JDub couldn't help himself during SGA's interview

Through the years, the Thunder have made it a habit to conduct interviews as a group. This goes to show just how excellent the team's locker room chemistry is, with everyone buying into the team's ultimate goal of winning a championship. This means that no one on the team prioritizes themselves over the success of the team, and they beam with pride every time someone does well as they construe someone's success as their own.

It's only fitting that Williams is in the background while Gilgeous-Alexander gets all the attention. After all, the Thunder wouldn't have reached this far if it wasn't for the support Williams (and the rest of the team) give the MVP of the league.

The Thunder's trade for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to pay off

Nearly six years after the Thunder traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a package headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this deal continues to pay off for OKC. As one would recall, the Thunder were able to draft Jalen Williams in 2022 with one of the pick swaps they got from the George trade. Without Williams as the team's secondary shot-creator, downhill attacker, and being the Robin to Gilgeous-Alexander's Batman, OKC would not have reached this point.

And the Thunder are not yet done reaping the rewards of that George trade. They can swap their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks with the Clippers' and they also have rights over their 2026 first-rounder.