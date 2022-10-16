Magic’s Paolo Banchero reveals younger NBA star influences after idolizing LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony growing up

Paolo Banchero is ready to take on the NBA. The first overall pick from the 2022 NBA draft will look to lead the Orlando Magic back to the playoffs.

In a one-on-one interview with NBA insider Marc Stein, Banchero dropped the names of two young stars whose games he grew to appreciate as well as the two that were his favorite athletes growing up. The Magic forward revealed that, although he is primarily looking to play his own way, he takes some elements from other stars.

“LeBron [James] and Carmelo [Anthony], growing up, were by far my two favorites like my whole childhood,” Paolo Banchero said. “And then as I got older I started to know about Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum — dynamic forwards who are able to play inside or outside. But then I also want to have my own style of play with my own flair. I’m just trying to be myself.”

Banchero has discussed his LeBron fandom in the past and he drew many comparisons to Anthony for the scoring abilities he showed off in college. Although Davis and Tatum both have different games from each other, the Magic rookie having an appreciation for various types of talent is pleasing to see.

Banchero averaged 17.2 points. 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game with Duke. He has an NBA-ready frame and should be considered one of the best candidates to win the Rookie of the Year award. The Magic will make him the centerpiece of their rebuild along with Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr.