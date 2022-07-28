REPORT: Paolo Banchero securing that bag off the court with endorsement deal with Jordan Brand

Paolo Banchero has not played a single minute in the NBA (at least officially) but already, he’s making quite an impact on the world of basketball. The Orlando Magic shocked the NBA after taking the former Duke standout as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and right now, the 19-year-old is making more waves.

NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic has now reported that Banchero has just struck a deal with Jordan Brand as their newest endorser:

Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Shams did not reveal the details of the deal, but we’re pretty sure Banchero is going to get handsomely rewarded by Jordan here.

Paolo Banchero will now join the likes of Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, and Bradley Beal, to name a few, as part of the growing list of Jordan Brand ambassadors in the NBA.

It remains to be seen, however, if Banchero will get his own signature shoe with Jordan. Doncic and Zion, for instance, already have their respective lines going with the highly-esteemed brand, but Tatum, on the other hand, has yet to come out with his own signature shoe.

This will likely depend on how much of an impact Banchero makes in the NBA once he officially kicks off his career. This young man definitely has a lot of potential in him, and he has the makings of a future superstar in the NBA. It wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Jordan Banchero 1 hits shelves in the near future.