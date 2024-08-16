After a standout performance last season, Paolo Banchero has set ambitious goals for the Orlando Magic as they prepare for the 2024-25 NBA campaign, aiming to establish the team as a premier contender in the Eastern Conference.

Last year, the Magic, led by Banchero, secured 47 wins, earning the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Their playoff journey extended to a gripping seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, narrowly missing advancement to the second round.

Now in his third season, Banchero, a first overall pick turned All-Star forward, expressed his expectations for the team on ESPN's “First Take.” Reflecting on last season, he noted the team's resilience and the external skepticism that doubted their ability to sustain their strong start, anticipating them to fall into Play-In status.

Paolo Banchero expects the Magic to contend in the 2024-25 NBA season

Looking ahead, Banchero stated, “We’re trying to make some noise. I think we should easily be a top four, top three team and have a chance to win the East.” He emphasized his belief in the team's elite status, saying, “We’re right there,” and acknowledged that the Magic have enhanced their roster during the offseason.

Expressing his gratitude to Orlando for selecting him first in the draft, Banchero said, “I’ll always give them my respect and my love for that,” and highlighted his commitment to driving the team to new heights.

In discussing the team's trajectory, he pointed out, “My first year was an up and down struggle, but we improved. Last year, we made the playoffs and made a huge jump. So we’re trying to do that next year and just keep taking it one level at a time but we don’t want to stop anytime soon. We want to keep going and eventually win championships.”

Orlando bolsters roster with key signings and draft picks

In a bid to build a more robust team around Paolo Banchero, the Orlando Magic have made significant moves in the offseason. They signed veteran sharpshooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, bringing a proven scorer and defender who can contribute significantly on both ends of the court. Additionally, Orlando welcomed Tristan Da Silva through the draft, a young talent expected to add depth and versatility to their frontcourt.

These strategic additions are part of a broader plan to support Banchero's vision of pushing the Magic into the upper echelons of the Eastern Conference. By maintaining their core group and integrating new, impactful players, the Magic are clearly focused on crafting a squad capable of contending for championships.

As the new season draws near, expectations are mounting for Banchero and the Orlando Magic to outdo last year's performance and deliver on their promise of becoming a dominant force in the East. With a combination of young prospects and experienced veterans, the Magic are positioning themselves for a significant impact in the upcoming NBA season.