Paolo Bachero is focused heading into the All-Star Break.

The Orlando Magic are one of the most improved teams in the NBA this season and Paolo Banchero is a big reason why. The Magic power forward is stuffing the stat sheet with 22.8 points per game, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game heading into this weekend's All-Star Break.

As the All-Star Break drew near on Wednesday Banchero's mission for the weekend was revealed, and it's a doozy.

Forward Paolo Banchero Ready to Rock

Banchero said he is focused on the Skills Challenge and appears poised to challenge for the title.

He also wants to make memories during the weekend which is being held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Paolo Banchero on what he’s looking to get from the NBA All-Star Weekend experience this year. “I’m trying to create memories… some fun moments that I can hopefully look back on and remember.” Banchero also said that he wants to redeem himself in the skills challenge. — Wendell Epps (@epps_wendell) February 15, 2024

Banchero is a reserve for the full game on Sunday at 8 p.m. alongside big names like Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Banchero isn't quite a household name yet but he could break through and become a true superstar with a memorable performance this weekend in either the Skills Challenge of the All-Star Game. The former Duke Blue Devil was the number one overall draft pick in 2022 and has mostly lived up to this billing so far.

Magic Knock Off NY Knicks

The Magic pushed their record to 30-25 on the season with a win over the New York Knicks on Valentine's Day at home, 118-100.

Banchero had a blistering 36 points while Franz Wagner added 21. Wagner's older brother Moritz had 10 points off the bench.