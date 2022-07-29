North Carolina prosecutors dropped an aiding and abetting DWI charge against Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero on Friday, after the person driving the car previously pleaded guilty to DWI, according to ESPN.

Michal Savarino, the grandson of recently-retired Duke University head coach Mike Krzyzewski, will be on 12 months’ probation and must complete a treatment program as part of his plea agreement. Orange County, N.C. assistant district attorney Maren Hardin told The News & Observer that it’s “not unusual for a person charged with aiding and abetting DWI to have his or her charge dismissed upon the disposition of the principal’s DWI.”

Banchero and Savarino were initially charged in November after a traffic stop. Though the latter was driving and under the influence, Banchero was also charged because the vehicle they were in was registered to his name.

The 19-year-old started the Blue Devils’ subsequent blowout victory over Gardner-Webb, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Krzyzewski downplayed Banchero’s role in the incident after the game, specifying there were “two different situations” regarding he and Savarino.

The Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft following his standout freshman season with the Blue Devils. He averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, showing off the all-court playmaking chops that make him a potential star at the next level. Banchero mostly lived up to that billing during his brief on-court appearance at Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in two games.

He enters 2022-23 as a clear favorite to win Rookie of the Year.