2020 first-round pick R.J. Hampton may be waived or bought out by the Orlando Magic, per The Orlando Sentinel’s Khobi Price. Hampton, who the Magic acquired via trade in 2021, has not been traveling with team.

Curiously, the other two players under contract for the Magic who aren’t traveling are Patrick Beverley and Terrence Ross, both of whom have engaged in buyout talks with Orlando. In fact, it’s been reported that Ross will be signing with the Phoenix Suns as he finalizes his buyout with the Magic.

R.J. Hampton potentially could be waived or have his contract with the Orlando Magic bought out, league sources told @orlandosports. It'd give R.J. the opportunity to get more consistent playing time/opportunity elsewhere. https://t.co/lYMI92XZfy — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) February 12, 2023

The decision to either waive or reach a contract buyout agreement with the Magic is being made with the 22-year-olds development in mind. Even without Beverley or Ross on the roster, there’s not many minutes to spare for Hampton in a backcourt that includes guards Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris.

Anthony, the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging 12.0 points and 4.1 assists per game while playing a Sixth Man role this season.

Fultz, a former first overall pick, has seemed to find a home in Orlando, Fultz’s two-way impact has led to him earning a starting role.

Suggs, an athletic and physical guard, was selected fifth overall by the Magic in 2021. Then there’s Harris, who was traded to Orlando along with Hampton in 2021. A productive veteran wing, Harris’ impact and commitment to and for this young team can’t be understated.

If Hampton wants minutes with the Magic, it will have to be at the expense of one of them. So, perhaps all parties are better off with the Texas native looking for a new home.