To say that Paolo Banchero has taken the league by storm in his first few games as a pro would be a bit of an understatement at this point. The Orlando Magic rising star has come firing out the gate, and his numbers have him running circles around some of the all-time greats that have preceded him.

As it turns out, Banchero has amassed more points, rebounds, and assists combined in his first seven games played than LeBron James, Luka Donic, Zion Williamson, and Kevin Durant (h/t Bally Sports Florida: Magic on Twitter):

This only means that Banchero has been stuffing the stat sheet in his red-hot start to his NBA career. We probably shouldn’t read too much into this given the small sample size, but at the same time, you also can’t overlook the fact that these are some of the biggest names in the game today that Banchero has left in the dust.

In his first seven games for the Magic, the No. 1 overall pick has put up averages of 21.8 points on 44.0 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 33.8 minutes per contest.

Unfortunately for the Magic, not even Banchero’s strong start has helped them in the win column. Orlando has gone 1-7 to start the campaign, and they are tied with the Houston Rockets with the worst record in the entire NBA. The numbers are undeniably eye-popping for Paolo Banchero, but even he would probably agree that he would much rather get some much-needed wins for his squad.