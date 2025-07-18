The Cleveland Guardians are not having the season they had hoped for following an ALCS fun last season. The starting pitching hasn't been as elite as it was in the past, and the majority of the offense is struggling to keep up with Jose Ramirez.

One of the better starters on the team, Luis Ortiz, has been on leave since his name was entered into a gambling situation. There were two occasions this season where Ortiz threw two balls, and there was an influx of bets on those pitches to be balls.

ESPN's Jeff Passan posted an update on the Guardians' pitcher.

“Cleveland Guardians right-hander Luis Ortiz’s non-disciplinary paid leave has been extended through Aug. 31 as Major League Baseball continues to investigate unusual gambling activity related to a pair of pitches he threw earlier this season, the league announced.”

It's possible Ortiz returns at some point this season, but there is also a chance that he gets a serious suspension for what occurred, if found guilty.

Ortiz is 4-9 this season with a 4.36 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and has 96 K's (39th in MLB). His strikeouts are what make him elite. He is averaging more than one per inning, which is crucial for a starting pitcher. Last season for the Pirates, he K'd up 107 in 135.2 innings. He has shown major improvement over the course of one season. The Guardians desperately need him back as a guy who is capable of giving them a quality start.

Joey Cantillo has been starting in place of Ortiz. Cantillo is pitching well in his second season with the Guardians. His ERA is at 4.17, but like Ortiz, he is a great strikeout pitcher and a better one than Ortiz. Cantillo has 54 Ks this season in only 41 innings. If he can halt the home runs, then Cantillo will turn into a great southpaw in this league.