By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Orlando Magic are inarguably playing their best basketball of the season. The Magic have won seven of their last eight games, with their only loss the result of some inexplicable crunch-time blunders. That stretch includes two victories against the then-Eastern Conference leaders Boston Celtics, as well. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have done an incredible job holding down the fort, but it’s about to get better for the Magic with the impending return of starting center Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter, who has missed the past 17 games with a foot injury, is set to make his return on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs, per Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel.

Wendell Carter Jr. last suited up for the Magic on November 18, when they took on his former team, the Chicago Bulls. Carter had 21 points and eight rebounds that night as the Magic took the game off a Jalen Suggs game-winner.

In his absence, the Magic have turned to a combination of Mo Bamba and Moe Wagner to fill the void he left. During their recent winning streak, the older Wagner brother has done an admirable job in filling in Carter’s shoes. In 11 games as a starter, Moe Wagner has tallied 14.4 points and 7.4 boards on 51 percent shooting. He would presumably move to the bench with Carter’s return from injury.

Before Wendell Carter Jr.’s injury, he was playing the best basketball of his career. In 15 games played, Carter is averaging 16.6 points, 9.1 boards, and 3.3 dimes on 51.5 percent shooting from the field. (He is currently posting career-bests in points, threes, and assists per game.)

His return should bolster the Magic’s interior defense, all the while being an incredible complement to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner on offense.