By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Orlando Magic had a golden opportunity to extend their win streak to seven when they took on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. The Magic roared back from a late 13-point fourth quarter deficit and even took a 125-124 lead with mere seconds to go after Markelle Fultz drained two clutch buckets. However, the Magic’s inexperience reared its ugly head, particularly for Paolo Banchero.

Banchero ended up fouling old foil Dejounte Murray with only 1.1 seconds left in the game. Murray proceeded to make both free throws to give the Hawks back the lead. Shortly thereafter, the 20-year old Magic rookie, with a chance to get the victory, took a rhythm dribble to his left before firing up a potential game-winner, knocking off precious seconds off the clock to seal the Magic defeat.

Nevertheless, Markelle Fultz, in his postgame interview, urged Paolo Banchero to keep his head up despite his crunch-time blunders.

“Just keep his head. I know that he’s probably frustrated by that foul and that shot, and multiple plays throughout the game. [But] it’s a long season. He’s a rookie and he’s playing extremely well and he’s extremely hard on himself. And I know what that feels like, when you feel like maybe the game’s on you or there was something you could’ve did to help. But, again, it’s not just those plays that led to us losing the game,” Fultz said, per Khobi Price.

At the end of this clip you'll see Markelle Fultz go up to Paolo Banchero and give him a high five. Here was Markelle's message to Paolo: https://t.co/htgz0gAPs5pic.twitter.com/72APBnLqmF — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) December 20, 2022

Fultz himself has had to weather considerable adversity throughout his career. The number one overall pick five years ago, Fultz fell way short of expectations with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he’s now gaining his rhythm and appears to be well on his way to be a solid starting point guard – perhaps even more – for years to come.

Thus, Markelle Fultz knows that the worst thing Paolo Banchero could do is get down on himself after one bad performance. One bad sequence shouldn’t spoil Banchero and the Magic’s improved play as of late.

“He’s doing an amazing job of keeping his composure and playing hard. One thing for him is just keep his head up and get ready for the next one. Don’t beat yourself up too much. It’s okay. We got his back,” Fultz added.