Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. continues to recover from left foot plantar fasciitis, but his return to the court remains uncertain. Head coach Jamahl Mosley provided an update on Carter Jr.'s status, describing his recovery as “progressing slowly.”

“Going through treatments as he's been and just progressing slowly,” Mosley told Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

Carter Jr. suffered the injury during the Magic’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month and has remained sidelined. He will miss Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, marking his seventh consecutive absence. The matchup, which doubles as the Magic’s second NBA Cup game, will test Orlando’s depth as they look to extend their four-game winning streak.

Before his injury, Carter Jr. was averaging 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game over six appearances. His scoring output is a career low, though his defensive presence and rebounding have remained consistent. The 24-year-old big man has shot 44.7% from the field this season while anchoring the Magic’s interior defense.

Carter Jr.'s absence comes as the Magic navigate the challenges of maintaining momentum in a competitive Eastern Conference. At 7-6, the team has relied on standout performances from Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner to offset injuries to key players, including Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero.

The Magic’s frontcourt rotation has adapted to the situation, with Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner filling the void at center. Despite Carter Jr.'s absence, the team has shown resilience on both ends of the floor, evident in their defensive dominance during a 113-89 win over the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week.

While Carter Jr.'s return remains uncertain, his recovery will be crucial for the Magic as they continue their push for consistency and depth throughout the season. The team faces the struggling 76ers (2-9) on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, aiming to secure another win in NBA Cup play.