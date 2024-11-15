Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic have etched their names into NBA history by achieving a milestone only seen once before. The brothers became just the second pair of siblings to lead their team in scoring on consecutive nights, a feat officially confirmed by Orlando Magic PR.

This historic achievement occurred during the Magic's games from November 8 through November 12. The only other instance of such a performance came decades ago, when John and Cornelius Simmons accomplished it as members of the Boston Celtics, according to NBA writer Tim Reynolds.

Franz Wagner has embraced an expanded role in the absence of forward Paolo Banchero, who is sidelined with a torn right oblique. Over the past five games, Franz has risen to the occasion, averaging an impressive 27.8 points, six assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He has done so with efficiency, shooting 46.4% from the field while demonstrating his versatility as both a scorer and facilitator. With his ability to shoulder the offensive load, Franz has kept the Magic competitive and on a steady upward trajectory.

Franz Wagner & Moritz Wagner fuel Magic's surge with standout performances

Moritz Wagner has complemented his younger brother's efforts with consistent production off the bench. Over the same five-game stretch, Moritz has averaged 15 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while posting an eye-catching 57.8% shooting from the field and 43.8% from three-point range. His scoring efficiency and ability to stretch the floor have provided the Magic with a valuable spark, particularly in key moments.

The Magic’s recent success has been driven by the Wagner brothers’ standout performances. The team has won four straight games, including a dominant 113-89 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in their opening NBA Cup match. The win showcased Orlando’s defensive prowess, as they held their opponent to under 90 points. This surge has propelled the Magic to a 7-6 record as they aim to build momentum in the Eastern Conference standings.

Looking ahead, the Magic will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET in their second NBA Cup matchup. The struggling 76ers (2-9) present an opportunity for Orlando to extend its winning streak and further solidify its position in the race for the in-season tournament. As the team continues to find its rhythm, the contributions of Franz and Moritz Wagner remain pivotal to their success.