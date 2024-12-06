The Orlando Magic have enjoyed a strong start to the 2024-25 NBA season, posting a 16-8 record despite the absence of Paolo Banchero, who has been sidelined with a torn right oblique since late October. Franz Wagner has emerged as the team’s leader, averaging 25.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc. However, questions about the Magic’s long-term ceiling persist, particularly regarding their point guard situation, which has sparked speculation about a potential trade for Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox.

Bovada recently listed the Magic as the favorites to land Fox, a dynamic scorer and playmaker, in a potential trade. This speculation has gained traction as the Kings have stumbled to a 10-13 start, including losing seven of their last 10 games, potentially prompting Sacramento to explore major roster changes.

The Magic would address a critical need with a De'Aaron Fox trade

The Magic have navigated injuries with impressive resilience, but the lack of a traditional point guard who can also serve as a dynamic scorer remains evident. While Jalen Suggs has performed admirably as the team’s primary ball handler, inconsistencies in his play have surfaced. Suggs has recorded multiple games with at least four turnovers, and backup Anthony Black, though promising in his second season, has had games with as many as six turnovers.

Acquiring De’Aaron Fox could address these issues. Fox, 26, is in the prime of his career and offers the Magic a proven floor general. He is averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field this season. While Fox is currently averaging a career-high in turnovers, his ability to create offense, both for himself and his teammates, would provide the Magic with a crucial upgrade at the position.

The cost of a potential blockbuster trade with the Kings

To acquire Fox, who is making $34.8 million this season and is under contract for $37 million next year, the Magic would likely need to assemble a substantial trade package. Potential assets include Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., rookie Jett Howard, and draft picks, such as Denver’s 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 first-round pick swap, and a 2028 first-round pick.

Cole Anthony, in particular, has seen his role diminish significantly this season. The 24-year-old guard is averaging career lows of 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on 38.8% shooting from the field and 31.6% from three-point range in just 9.9 minutes per game. Moving Anthony could be a logical part of any deal, as his contributions have waned over the years.

Fox's impact on Orlando's future

Adding De'Aaron Fox to the roster would position the Magic as legitimate title contenders. With Wagner and Banchero already performing at elite levels early in their careers, Fox would complement their skill sets and elevate the team’s offensive production. The Magic currently rank 25th in the league in scoring, averaging 107.9 points per game, but boast the NBA’s best defense, holding opponents to just 103 points per game.

Fox’s arrival would provide a significant boost to the offense without compromising the Magic’s defensive identity. His ability to break down defenses, score efficiently, and distribute the ball would alleviate pressure on Wagner and Banchero, allowing them to thrive in their roles.

While the Magic have a clear incentive to pursue Fox, it remains highly unlikely that the Kings would entertain the idea of trading their star point guard. Sacramento ended a 16-year playoff drought in 2023 and narrowly missed the postseason in 2024 after losing in the play-in tournament. In a competitive Western Conference, the Kings are unlikely to willingly enter a rebuilding phase.

De’Aaron Fox is the centerpiece of Sacramento's efforts to remain competitive, and any trade involving him would signify a major shift in the organization’s direction. However, if the Kings were to decide to pivot toward rebuilding due to their poor start this season, the Magic must seize the opportunity to acquire Fox. His addition could transform Orlando into a championship contender while potentially signaling a new chapter for both franchises.