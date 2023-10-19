As the Orlando Magic prepare to tip-off the 2023-24 NBA season, there's a palpable buzz of anticipation surrounding the team's prospects. Dive into our Orlando Magic 5 bold predictions for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to earn NBA All-Star honors

Franz Wagner is set to enter his third NBA season, and his trajectory suggests that this could be his breakthrough year. Last season, he boasted an impressive 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 48.5% field goal shooting and a respectable 36.1% from beyond the arc. As Wagner's shot attempts have increased alongside his efficiency, expect an uptick in his scoring output this season.

For the reigning Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, an All-Star selection seems almost inevitable. Averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his debut season, Banchero has already drawn comparisons to NBA legends like LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Admittedly, his shooting efficiency left something to be desired, registering 42.7% from the field and a mere 29.8% from three. However, given Orlando's offensive struggles last season, it's anticipated that a bolstered Magic offense and healthier guard play will pave the way for Banchero to enhance his shooting splits.

Cole Anthony will be traded

Despite boasting a talented lineup, the Magic face an impending logjam in their backcourt. Markelle Fultz seems to have the point guard spot under wraps, and the drafting of 6'7″ guard Anthony Black only complicates the guard rotation. Currently, with a whopping nine guards on the roster, someone's likely on the move.

The likeliest trade candidate appears to be Cole Anthony. Entering his fourth year, Anthony has repeatedly showcased his offensive capabilities, notably coming off the bench last season to average 13 points on 45% shooting. However, the team's shifting emphasis towards defense puts Anthony under the spotlight. While his offensive contributions are clear, Anthony's defensive statistics paint a different picture.

The Magic had a defensive rating of 112.5 with Anthony on the floor. In stark contrast, with Jalen Suggs on the court, the team boasted a +11.3 net rating and a 102.4 defensive rating, per orlandomagicdaily.com. Similarly, the Arkansas Razorbacks recorded a 96.9 defensive rating with rookie Anthony Black playing, the 19th-best mark in the conference according to Sports-Reference. This disparity in defensive impact might make Anthony an attractive trade piece, especially if the Magic aim to further bolster their defense.

Jonathan Isaac (if healthy) will earn an All-Defensive Team selection

Jonathan Isaac's NBA journey has been marred by injuries. The last two years have been particularly tough. He suffered a devastating torn ACL in the bubble and, after a brief return, faced another setback with a torn left adductor muscle, restricting his on-court time to just 11 games last season. But in those limited appearances, Isaac's impact was palpable. According to Fansided, the Magic posted a 107.7 defensive rating with Isaac on the floor, a remarkable 6.0 points per 100 possessions better than the team's season average, resulting in an 8-3 record in the games he played.

However, to truly appreciate Isaac's defensive capabilities, one needs to look at his 2019-20 stats, per StatMuse. In a career year where he played only 34 games, Isaac recorded averages of 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. More impressively, the team's defensive rating was 107.1 when he was on the court. This impressive track record underscores Isaac's immense value on the defensive end. If he can maintain his health through the upcoming season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him garner All-Defensive Team honors.

A top 10 defensive ranking for the Magic

Given the team's emphasis on defense, it's reasonable to expect the Magic to crack the league's top 10 defenses. The roster, boasting defensive stalwarts like Isaac, Suggs, Fultz, and Carter Jr., along with promising talents such as Wagner and Banchero who have the size and length to develop defensively, promises to challenge opposing offenses. Even with injuries to key players last season, the Magic's defense still stood its ground, allowing opponents to score an average of 114 points per game and achieving a defensive rating of 113.7.

With another year of experience under Coach Jamahl Mosley and a roster that's returning healthier, there's a strong belief that the Magic will rise in the defensive rankings. With players like Suggs alongside Isaac showcasing impressive defensive numbers, the stage is set for the Magic to potentially make the leap into the league's elite defensive teams.

The Magic will make the playoffs

The 2022-23 NBA season began on a sour note for the Magic. The team struggled to find its footing, starting with a dismal 5-20 record. However, the tide began to turn with the return of Markelle Fultz. The team's performance improved dramatically post his return, going 29-31 in games he played. This sharp upswing resulted in a final season record of 34-48, with the Magic just narrowly missing out on a Play-In Tournament spot.

The upcoming 2023-24 season offers renewed hope. With a roster now in full health and the valuable experience from last season, the Magic are geared up for a playoff push. The projection isn't just based on optimism; the numbers from the previous season, especially with Fultz in the lineup, are a testament to the team's potential. The consensus prediction is for the Magic to not just sneak into the playoffs but to clinch a top 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, allowing them to bypass the Play-In Tournament and make a direct entry into the postseason.

As we wrap up, keep these five Magic bold predictions for the 2023-24 NBA season in mind and watch closely as the action unfolds on the court.