The Magic made a major statement with a win over the defending champion Nuggets.

Following their dominant performance against the Toronto Raptors, the Orlando Magic pulled off an impressive 124-119 victory over the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. This crucial win elevates the Magic to a 10-5 record, positioning them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference and marking their best start since the 2011 NBA season.

The Magic showing signs of maturity

The Magic's win against the Nuggets was a testament to their growing maturity. In a game where the lead changed hands 19 times and was tied 15 times, Orlando showcased resilience, particularly in the fourth quarter.

Despite the Nuggets' largest lead of nine points early in the fourth, the Magic rallied with a 16-8 scoring run and finished the game strong with a 20-11 run, underlining their improved composure and ability to handle pressure.

Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero shine

The young duo of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero were pivotal in Orlando's victory, combining for 50 points. Wagner scored 27 points, while Banchero added 23. This game marked the fourth time this season the duo has each scored 20 points, highlighting their growing synergy and impact on the team's performance.

Banchero reflected on the team's mindset, stating, “I think it was just a mindset that we had to have going into the game. Coach walked into the locker room before the game and just told us to be greedy. Don’t get satisfied with the win last night. Come in tonight with the same energy, same mentality, just go hard, and try to get the win. That’s what we did.”

He also commented on the late-game strategy, saying, “We were just telling each other, ‘Stay solid.’ Obviously, we went up three or four points and we knew it was going to be (Nikola) Jokić down the stretch. We didn’t want to give up any easy looks, especially from the three. That was kind of the main focus. Taking the three-point line away and just making it tough on Jokić. Obviously, he can get [to] wherever he wants but we just want to make it challenging and put up a fight.”

Offense finally clicking

The Magic's offense has been increasingly potent, scoring over 120 points in each of their last three games. Against the Nuggets, they shot 54.3% from the field and 34.5% from three.

The team's fourth-quarter performance, where they scored 42 points, was particularly notable. Contributions came from multiple players, with Wagner and Banchero leading the way, followed by significant efforts from Cole Anthony and Joe Ingles.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley praised the team's response to the challenge, stating, “First of all, the fans were incredible from the beginning to the end. They stayed with us, they cheered … I mean it was incredible. But our guys' resiliency and toughness to go down, and they made a bunch of runs, and we knew it was going to be this type of game, but that’s what the growth of this team is turning into. The belief system of knowing what we’re capable of doing in big games.”

Regarding Joe Ingles' impact, Mosley added, “He brings that poise, he brings that maturity, he settles things down, he’s willing to make the physical play, he makes the right pass, gets guys in the right position on the floor, he’s coaching on the floor. I think it’s so great to have him, that he settles so many things down for us while we’re out there and he allows that second unit to really be themselves and thrive in the way they are.”

Mosley also commended Franz Wagner's leadership, noting, “I think his ability to see and communicate the things that he sees, that’s not easy for a lot of people to do because he sees the game a little bit differently because of his IQ. But in the way he’s able to communicate it with his teammates is very special and then at the end, I mean he had 24 points in the second half. They challenged him and he stepped up and he made big play after big play.”

This victory for the Magic not only signals their potential as a strong contender in the Eastern Conference but also showcases the strides they have made in terms of team maturity and their offensive capabilities.