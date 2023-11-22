Key takeaways from the Magic's 126-107 win over the Raptors: Suggs' impact, defensive strength, and a looming challenge against the Nuggets.

The Orlando Magic's return from a four-game road trip culminated in a commanding 126-107 victory over the Toronto Raptors in their latest In-Season Tournament matchup. This win, following their dominant performance against the Indiana Pacers, improves the Magic's record to 2-1 in the tournament standings, trailing behind the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics in East Group C.

This victory also marks their fourth consecutive win, putting them at a 9-5 record, their best start through 14 games since the 2011-12 season when they opened 10-4. The Magic's performance this season is drawing attention and setting high expectations for their upcoming games.

Jalen Suggs' outstanding performance

Jalen Suggs, in his third season, continues to be a key player for the Magic, shining in their offense. Against the Raptors, he scored 18 points on 6-10 shooting, including 2-4 from three-point range. Over the past six games, Suggs has been averaging 16.1 points with a shooting accuracy of 50% from the field and 45% from three, also averaging 2.5 steals per game. Discussing his approach to the game, Suggs explained, “Just trying to be a ‘dawg’ honestly. I think this group is so special that I don’t have to do anything crazy. All I’ve got to do is play hard. Let the game come to me, keep giving myself up for my brothers, and good things will happen; and they’ve been happening.”

Magic’s elite defense

The Magic's defense played a pivotal role in their victory, with their aggressive play forcing 23 turnovers from the Raptors, including 12 steals. Franz Wagner contributed with 3 steals, while Goga Bitadze and Suggs had 2 steals each. Bitadze also showcased exceptional rim protection with 5 blocks. Head Coach Jamahl Mosley commented on the defense, saying, “It’s our identity. It’s who we are, and we’ve said it from training camp, we want to be a top-five defensive team. These guys have to know that, and we have guys that want that, and I will say it over and over again we have three or four guys that want to make the all-defensive team…we’re going to have guys that want to, along with a great coaching staff that does a great job of putting these guys in position to understand the game plan and detailing our work.”

Cole Anthony's impact from the bench

Cole Anthony, coming off the bench, provided a significant boost with 15 points and a game-high 10 assists, contributing to the team's total of 31 assists. His performance also reflected in a solid +/- of 8. Mosley praised Anthony's role, “Absolutely, and I think a big praise [goes] to Cole Anthony with 10 assists. Being able to share and distribute the basketball, finding guys in pockets, but our guys' willingness to share the basketball.”

Up next: the challenge against the Nuggets

The Magic are gearing up for a formidable challenge as they set their sights on the Denver Nuggets, the reigning NBA Champions. Currently positioned as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 10-4 record, the Nuggets are a balanced force, averaging 113.2 points per game, while also boasting a top-10 defense, limiting opponents to just 107.7 points per game. Led by star player Nikola Jokic, this matchup against the Nuggets promises to be a crucial test for the Magic, measuring their progress and resilience in this season's competitive landscape.