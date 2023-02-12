The Orlando Magic are in the middle of another losing campaign, but there have been some promising developments for the franchise this season. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner look like two studs who will be the franchise cornerstones for the next 10-12 years. They are still getting the needed reps to become stars in the league, but there have been flashes of brilliance for this great tandem throughout the year.

Other supplementary pieces, such as Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, and Bol Bol have been terrific. The front office is using this season as another learning curve for their young squad, as proven by their approach before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. They made just one move on deadline day, shipping Mo Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers as a salary dump, but they stood pat with the rest of the roster.

Even with their recent signs of encouragement, the Magic likely believe they cannot compete for a spot in the Play-In Tournament this season, so they are focusing on their selections for the 2023 NBA Draft or their offseason acquisitions. Gary Harris was another asset they could have sold, but it seems fine to keep him because his contract is not fully guaranteed for next season. Even with this information, this could have been the trade deadline where Orlando pulled off an aggressive move in adding a veteran point guard.

Magic 2023 NBA trade deadline mistake: Not trading for Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet was one of the prominent players in the league that saw his name popping up all over the rumor mill, but he was not traded by the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline. There is no apparent reason why Toronto decided not to move some of their top guys, but Orlando was rumored as one of the serious suitors for VanVleet if they moved him, but they ended up missing out on him.

The Magic do have a plethora of youngsters and inexperienced players on their roster, but there has to be a time to add veterans who will help the team win. Moreover, the point guard position is vital in the modern era of basketball today. Orlando still has a gaping hole at that position compared to the rest of the league.

Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs are solid ball handlers, but Orlando still needs to have a primary decision-maker that could lead a consistent playoff contender. VanVleet would have been the perfect guy for the role who also could have mentored guys like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. VanVleet learned from the brilliant Kyle Lowry in his early years, so he would have known how to guide these youngsters in Orlando.

The selfless attitude from a floor general is integral, especially for a young team, so it was surprising that the Magic were not more aggressive in making a push to acquire VanVleet when the Raptors were shopping him. Toronto is unwilling to give VanVleet the extension he desires, so he could still be available at a lower price in the offseason if Orlando changes their mind.

VanVleet’s combination of outside shooting and playmaking at 28 years of age would have made him a perfect fit in the system of coach Jamahl Mosley. He was the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Mavericks before pursuing his first head coaching stint with the Magic, so the defensive prowess of VanVleet would have been instrumental to the Magic’s success.

The wings are already set in Orlando, but they are still far away from legitimately competing in the playoffs. Based on what we have seen from the Magic this season, it feels like VanVleet could be the missing piece of the puzzle. Yes, they can get him in the offseason, but other franchises might have better offers, and there is a great chance they could have done better to get him beforethe trade deadline struck.