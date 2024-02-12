Here's our guide for Maiko Oohashi (Shrine Girl)'s Hanged Man Social Link in Persona 3 Portable, including her days, dialogue, and more.

Here is our Hanged Man Social Link Guide for Maiko Oohashi (Shrine Girl) in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, her available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful. It is also important to note that this guide is for Persona 3 Portable, which originally came out in 2010, as well as in 2023 with the port. The Social Link Guide for Hanged Man in Persona 3 Reload is a different guide altogether.

Persona 3 Portable Maiko Oohashi (Shrine Girl) Hanged man Social Link Guide

You can find Maiko Oohashi near the playground in Naganaki Shrine during the day every day except Sunday. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max her Social Link, however, you will receive the Bead Ring, which allows the fusion of Attis.

Maiko Oohashi Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as May 6. To start it, the player must purchase a Mad Bull from the Iwatoday Dorm vending machine for 120 yen. They will also need to buy the Weird Takoyaki from Octopia in the Iwatoday strip mall for 400 yen. The player can then find her in the Shrine.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Hanged Man arcana with you.

Rank 1

“It's up to you, ‘kay? Your choice!” See-saw. 0 Jungle gym. 0 Horizontal bar. 0 I want to go home. 0



Rank 2

“I'm hungry. …Can we go to Wild-duck Burger?” Sure, let's go. +3 Let's keep playing. 0

“But, why would they get a divorce?” They just fell out of love. 0 It's probably your fault. 0 Why don't you ask them? 0

> Maiko is sobbing loudly. What will you do? Try to calm her down 0 Wait for her to finish crying 0



Rank 3

Reaching this Rank serves as the flag to unlock the Sun Social Link.

Thin Young Man: “…And you are?” I'm Maiko's friend. 0 Just a random passerby. 0

“Oh! Do you think he'll come home for my birthday?” Don't worry, he'll be there. +3 He'll probably forget. 0 I really can't say. 0



Rank 4

“They remembered!” I'm happy for you. +3 Nobody could forget you. +3 You're pretty forgettable… 0



Rank 5

“I don't know what to do…” That's terrible. +3 Did you deserve it? 0

“I bet they wouldn't care if I wasn't even here at all!” That isn't true. +2 Yeah, you're right. 0



Rank 6

“So I made up my mind! I have to run away from home!” Calm down. +2 Don't do anything hasty. 0 Sounds like a plan. 0

“I'll need lots of snacks, right? What about my health insurance card?” You don't need that stuff. +3 It'll take more than that. 0



Rank 7

Maiko's Mom: “She's never done anything like this before!” It's probably your fault. 0 C'mon, we can find her. 0 Just leave her alone. 0

Maiko's Dad: “If you have any idea where she is, I'm begging you to tell us.” Maybe at the music store. 0 Maybe at the takoyaki stand. 0



Rank 8

“What do you feel like eating?” Hamburgers. +2 Japanese food. 0

“I was sad, but I listened to what they said. …Did I do good?” Yeah, you did good. +3 No, you messed up. 0

“But I can't choose that! You decide for me, okay?” Choose your dad. +3 Your mom would be best. 0 I can't… I'm sorry. 0



Rank 9

“We'll still be friends though, right?” We're friends forever. +3 I'll move on with life. 0



Rank 10

“Do you think I'll have a family of my own one day?” I bet you will. +3 …I'm not so sure. 0

“Can we be a mom and dad together?” Sure thing. +3 I have to think about it. 0



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as May 6. Similar to the male protagonist, the player must purchase a Mad Bull from the Iwatoday Dorm vending machine for 120 yen. They will also need to buy the Weird Takoyaki from Octopia in the Iwatoday strip mall for 400 yen. The player can then find her in the Shrine.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Hanged Man arcana with you.

Rank 1

“It's up to you, ‘kay? Your choice!” See-saw. 0 Jungle gym. 0 Horizontal bar. 0 I want to go home. 0



Rank 2

“I'm hungry. …Can we go to Wild-duck Burger?” Sure, let's go. +3 Let's keep playing. 0

“But, why would they get a divorce?” They fell out of love. 0 You were a bad girl. 0 Ask your parents. 0

> Maiko is sobbing loudly. What will you do? Try to calm her down 0 Wait for her to finish crying 0



Rank 3

Reaching this Rank serves as the flag to unlock the Sun Social Link.

Thin Young Man: “…And you are?” I'm Maiko's friend. 0 I was just passing by. 0

“Oh! Do you think he'll come home for my birthday?” Don't worry, he'll be there. +3 He'll probably forget. 0 I really can't say. 0



Rank 4

“They remembered!” Good for you! +3 Of course, they love you! +3 They might not want you. 0



Rank 5

“I don't know what to do…” That's mean! +3 Did you do something? 0

“I bet they wouldn't care if I wasn't even here at all!” That isn't true. +3 Yeah, you're right. 0



Rank 6

“So I made up my mind! I have to run away from home!” Calm down, okay? +3 You shouldn't! 0 You've already decided? 0

“I'll need lots of snacks, right? What about my health insurance card?” That's good enough. +3 That's not enough. 0



Rank 7

Maiko's Mom: “She's never done anything like this before!” I think it's your fault. 0 Let's go look for her. 0 She'll be okay. 0

Maiko's Dad: “If you have any idea where she is, I'm begging you to tell us.” Maybe at the music store. 0 Maybe at the takoyaki stand. 0



Rank 8

“What do you feel like eating?” How about hamburgers? +3 I prefer Japanese food. 0

“I was sad, but I listened to what they said. …Did I do good?” Good girl! +3 Not really. 0

“But I can't choose that! You decide for me, okay?” Your dad. +3 Your mom. 0 Decide yourself. 0



Rank 9

“We'll still be friends though, right?” We're friends forever. +3 We're sisters forever. +3



Rank 10

“Forever and ever.” I won't forget. +3 Take care. 0



That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Hanged Man Social Link, Maiko Oohashi. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.