Here's how to befriend the elementary student going through a rough time.

Here is the Hanged Social Link Guide for Maiko Oohashi in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Maiko Oohashi, available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful. It is also important to note that this guide is for Persona 3 Reload, the 2024 remake of Persona 3. The Social Link Guide for Hanged in Persona 3 Portable is a different guide altogether.

Persona 3 Reload Maiko Oohashi Hanged Social Link Guide

Maiko Oohashi is located in Nagasaki Shrine during the day. She is available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The player can start the Social Link as early as May 6, after they encounter Maiko in the Shrine. To expedite the process, the player must have a Mad Bull and a Weird Takoyaki in their inventory. The Mad Bull can be bought from either the Iwatodai Station Vending Machine or the Dorm Vending Machine. The Weird Takoyaki, on the other hand, is from Octopia at the Iwatodai Strip Mall.

Share the above food with Maiko, then tell her that you will see her again. Visit her again on the next available date to start the Hanged Social Link.

It's also important to note that on October 21, Maiko will go missing in Tartarus. The player must rescue him before the November 2 deadline. Otherwise, the Hanged Social Link will become unavailable for the rest of the game.

As with any other Social Links, having a Persona of the Hanged Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive the Bead Ring from Maiko Oohashi when the Hanged Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Attis.

Maiko Oohashi Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Maiko Oohashi in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, this is a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Hanged Arcana when you spend time with Maiko Oohashi.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

I was waiting for you! Let's Play! Play Don't play



Rank 2

My tummy's grumbling! Can we go to Wilduck? Sure, let’s go. Let's keep playing.

Why would they get a divorce? They fell out of love. It's probably your fault. I don't know.

…She's sobbing loudly. What should I do? Calm her down. Wait for her to finish.



Rank 3

Reaching Rank 3 in the Hanged Social Link is a flag to unlock the Akinari Sun Social Link.

Do you think he'll come home and see me? He'll probably forget. I really can't say. Don’t worry, he’ll be there.



Rank 4

They really do care about me! That's great news. Of course they care. Nah, they don't care.



Rank 5

He's so mean! It's not fair! That’s awful. Why would he do that?

Do they just wish I would disappear? It's possible. They would never.



Rank 6

I made up my mind! I have to run away from home! Don't do it. C alm down. It's up to you.

I need lots of snacks, right? And my… insurance card? That should be enough. It'll take more than that.



Rank 7

She's never done anything like this before! We should look for her. It's probably your fault. Just leave her alone.

If you have any idea where she is, I'm begging you to tell us. Maybe the music store. Maybe the takoyaki stand.



Rank 8

What do you wanna get? Hamburgers. Japanese food.

It was sad, but I listened to the whole thing. Did I do good? You're a good girl. Not really.

Who do you think I should pick? Your dad. Your mom. You decide.



Rank 9

Even if I'm gone… we’ll still be friends, right? Friends forever. I might forget about you.



Rank 10

Do you think I’ll have a family of my own one day? I'm sure you will. No idea.

Can we get married? Sure. I'll think about it.



That's all for our guide for Maiko Oohashi's Hanged Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.