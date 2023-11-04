Mainz Football Club terminates Anwar El Ghazi's contract over social media posts related to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Mainz, the German Bundesliga club, has officially terminated the contract of Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi due to his social media posts related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. El Ghazi, a former player for Aston Villa and PSV, had previously been suspended by the club for making a pro-Palestine post on social media, which was subsequently deleted.

The club had initially lifted El Ghazi's suspension after conversing with the player and receiving assurances of his commitment to the club's values. However, tensions resurfaced when El Ghazi clarified his stance on social media, asserting that he had “no regret or remorse” over his original post and that he was “against the killing of all civilians.”

In response to his recent statement, Mainz announced its decision to examine the situation from a legal standpoint. Consequently, the club has decided to terminate El Ghazi's contract immediately, citing his statements and posts on social media as the reason for this action.

Mainz emphasized its unique responsibility towards the state of Israel and the Jewish people, partly due to the club's heritage. One of the founding members of Mainz, Eugen Salomon, was Jewish and had his position within the club stripped during the Nazi government's Aryanization of the sports industry in 1933. Tragically, Salomon was later killed in the Holocaust, and the club's stadium is named in his memory.

El Ghazi's previous statement condemning the killing of civilians in both Palestine and Israel had been deemed “misunderstood,” prompting him to clarify his position as one that advocates for peace and humanity for all in the Middle East region.

In light of El Ghazi's suspension, representatives from Mainz met with the General Consul of Israel for South Germany, Talya Lador-Fresher. The termination of El Ghazi's contract underscores the complexities and sensitivities associated with the Israel-Palestine conflict and the role of social media in the lives of professional athletes.

Mainz's decisive action in this case stands in contrast to some other instances in the football world, where similar posts have received different responses. Bayern Munich chose not to sanction Noussair Mazraoui, who shared pro-Palestine content on social media, and the Football Association in England issued guidelines for players and staff to exercise “extreme caution” when publicly commenting on the Middle East conflict following an incident involving Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury.