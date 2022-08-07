‘Major progress’: Trey Lance backers will love the latest uptick from QB at 49ers camp

The Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo debate continues to rage on amongst San Francisco 49ers fans. On one hand, there are those that believe that the young Lance is ready to take on the challenge of being a starter in the NFL. On the other hand, though, there are those that remain adamant that Garoppolo will be the quarterback that leads them to victory.

On Saturday, Trey Lance truthers had a bit more ammo to use in their defense of their quarterback. One of the biggest struggles for Lance last season was his difficulty in moving the chains. After a full offseason, though, the young 49ers QB has been much more adept in running Kyle Shanahan’s offense smoothly. (via David Lombardi)

2021: Trey Lance struggled in move-the-ball work, completing only 48% of passes, struggling to convert first downs. 2022: Lance has opened up 14-of-20 (70%) in move-the-ball work. Not perfect (see JWard pick 6), but major progress in offensive command:https://t.co/6a96vlvTZv — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 6, 2022

Lance’s arm talent is undeniable. There’s a reason why the 49ers brass loved him enough to pick him at number three last year. However, in terms of game knowledge and other things, Garoppolo still has the veteran edge. “What good does a cannon arm have”, Lance deniers will say, “if the quarterback can’t even see the open man?”

Still, there’s a lot of reason for the 49ers to move on from Jimmy G and start Trey Lance instead. Garoppolo has been working through some major injuries over the last few years. He’s also getting up there in age, which could affect his performance. It would be wise for the team to move Jimmy G now and get some assets from him while he still has value.

At the very least, the Lance-Garoppolo saga is the only thing on 49ers heads now. After a long contract dispute, Deebo Smauel finally agreed to a massive multi-year extension with the team. Now, the only question is: who will be throwing to him?