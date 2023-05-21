Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Dana White, has criticized the Professional Fighters League (PFL) for signing Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion. White expressed his disappointment in a tweet, stating that the PFL is “trying to be like Bellator,” another mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. White’s criticism comes after Ngannou’s contract with the UFC expired, and he chose to sign with the PFL instead of renewing his contract with the UFC.

White on Francis to PFL: "Based on what I know about the deal, which is not much, it makes no sense to me. You're going to pay a guy not to fight for a year and it's already been like 18 months, he's fought three times in the last 3 years. The day that we released him, I knew… — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 21, 2023

White’s criticism of the PFL is not surprising, given that the UFC is the largest MMA promotion in the world and has been known to be protective of its fighters. The UFC has a reputation for being a tough negotiator when it comes to fighter contracts, and it is not uncommon for fighters to leave the promotion due to contract disputes.

The PFL has been making waves in the MMA world in recent years, with its unique format of a season-long tournament culminating in a championship event. The promotion has also been able to attract top talent from other promotions, such as former UFC fighters and Bellator MMA fighters. The signing of Ngannou is a major coup for the PFL, as he is widely regarded as one of the best heavyweights in MMA.