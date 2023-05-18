It looks like Francis Ngannou won’t be boxing his desired targets like Anthony Joshua in 2023 at the very least.

It’s no secret that the former UFC heavyweight champion and new PFL signing wants to box as he recently revealed he was looking at a potential fight with Joshua to take place in Africa.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

“We’ve been looking at [Anthony Joshua in Africa],” Ngannou said on the DAZN MMA Show (via MMA Mania). “Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, so far we’ve only been able to keep the conversation [going] with Deontay Wilder. But, Anthony Joshua is the fight that we’d like to do.