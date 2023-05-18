“We’ve talked with Eddie [Hearn] once, but that was when Joshua was about to fight [Jermaine] Franklin. That’s something that’s interesting and if we bring this to Africa, then it is going to be massive.

Eddie Hearn — Joshua’s promoter at Matchroom Boxing — is certainly interested in the fight and in Ngannou’s life story as a whole.

However, he revealed that while Joshua liked the matchup, even if it’s gimmicky, he was more focused on his boxing career at the moment as he’s targeting a fight with Wilder next.

“I think the Francis Ngannou fight happens in the Middle East,” Hearn told The Mac Life. “It’s a kind of … not freak show, because Francis can box as well, but the big money comes there from the Middle East. And in August, it’s not really the time to do it [because of weather]. Mainly.

“I spoke to AJ about the fight. He likes it and he gets it, but he’s very focused on his boxing career at the moment. And he doesn’t want to derail that to do something a little bit gimmicky. Even though it’s is dangerous, he wants to prepare for Deontay Wilder, and I think he doesn’t feel that Ngannou would prepare him for Deontay Wilder.”

That said, Hearn believes Ngannou — who can box thanks to his PFL deal — will eventually get his huge fight in boxing.

“I had two hours with Francis Ngannou in a meeting in Vegas,” Hearn added. “One of the most fascinating meetings I’ve ever had. His story is unbelievable. I found myself just asking question after question about his life and how he ended up where he did. I don’t think anyone can relate, it’s unbelievable.

“He’s a very tough man, and a huge man, and he will be in a huge fight, I’m sure.”